Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Mt. St. Peter Church
MICHAEL R. GENTILE


1934 - 2019
MICHAEL R. GENTILE Obituary
GENTILE MICHAEL R.

Age 85, of New Kensington died Wed. Sept. 18, 2019. Born on Apr. 11, 1934 son of the late Costanzo "Charles" and Maria DiDonna Gentile. Army Veteran of Korean War, member of Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. He was the owner/operator of M.R. Gentile Trucking Co., Plum. Survived by wife Diana T. Brochetti Gentile, children Ben Anthony (Lynn) Gentile, Delmont, Veronica Gentile, Murrysville; Michael (Jacquie) Gentile Jr., Indiana, PA.; Diana L. Gentile, New Kensington, seven grandchildren Brandon, Sabrina and Luke Zottola, Ashley, Giaco, Donato and Angelo Gentile; sister Mary Blaner, Oakmont. Preceded by parents and two brothers Ernie and Albert Gentile. Visitation Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. Lower Burrell, 15068. Funeral Sat. 9:30 AM Mt. St. Peter Church. Donations may be made to American Diabetes Association. www.RusiewiczFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
