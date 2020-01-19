Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL GILIBERTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL R. GILIBERTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL R. GILIBERTI Obituary
GILIBERTI MICHAEL R.

Age 70, of Robinson Twp., passed on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary; loving father of Sean Giliberti (Jamie); devoted grandfather of Allison and Phoebe. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. A Blessing Service will be held 10:30 a.m. WEDNESDAY at Resurrection Cemetery. Michael was a devoted and caring man for his family and friends.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -