GILIBERTI MICHAEL R.
Age 70, of Robinson Twp., passed on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary; loving father of Sean Giliberti (Jamie); devoted grandfather of Allison and Phoebe. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. A Blessing Service will be held 10:30 a.m. WEDNESDAY at Resurrection Cemetery. Michael was a devoted and caring man for his family and friends.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020