Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL GRAZIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL R. "MICK" GRAZIANO


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL R. "MICK" GRAZIANO Obituary
GRAZIANO MICHAEL R. "MICK"

Died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 40.  He was the loving son of Cheryl (Wagner) and Daniel Graziano, the cherished brother of Pamela Graziano; and the beloved grandson of Rena Graziano and Arlene Wagner. Michael leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will dearly miss him. Michael's best self always shined through in his witty humor, genuine kindness and his unwavering loyalty to his family and dearest friends. Michael will be fondly remembered for his teasing, playful nature with all his younger cousins, and he dearly loved being a special "uncle" to P and Troy who will miss his doting affection. A private memorial service is being provided by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Donations in Michael's honor may be made to Drop the Puck on Cancer, 1905 Shelly Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 or online at dropthepuckoncancer.com. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now