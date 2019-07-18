GRAZIANO MICHAEL R. "MICK"

Died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 40. He was the loving son of Cheryl (Wagner) and Daniel Graziano, the cherished brother of Pamela Graziano; and the beloved grandson of Rena Graziano and Arlene Wagner. Michael leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will dearly miss him. Michael's best self always shined through in his witty humor, genuine kindness and his unwavering loyalty to his family and dearest friends. Michael will be fondly remembered for his teasing, playful nature with all his younger cousins, and he dearly loved being a special "uncle" to P and Troy who will miss his doting affection. A private memorial service is being provided by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Donations in Michael's honor may be made to Drop the Puck on Cancer, 1905 Shelly Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 or online at dropthepuckoncancer.com. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.