MISZUK MICHAEL R.

Age 80, of Hampton Township, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born June 7, 1938 in Naliboki, Poland, he was the son of the late Adolf and Josefa (Dubicka) Miszuk. Michael was a Dental Equipment Repairman with Patterson Dental Company. He is survived by his three children, Teresa (the late Tim) Estes of Phoenix, AZ, Kristine (Charles) Subosits of Upper St. Clair and Robert (Carolyn) Miszuk of Marco Island, FL; eight grandchildren, Evan (Carly), Tia, John, Peter (Saige), Kay, Jacob and Benjamin and his dearest companion, Regina Kirschmann of Hampton Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters in Poland. Michael's family will welcome friends from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church, 2554 Wildwood Road in Allison Park. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Pittsburgh. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Michael's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.