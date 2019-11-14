Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
More Obituaries for MICHAEL PRICE
MICHAEL R. PRICE

MICHAEL R. PRICE Obituary
PRICE MICHAEL R.

Age 88, of West Mifflin, grew up in Duck Hollow, and passed November 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late LaRoux (Reese) Price; loving father of William R. (Sue), Sandra (Tom) McIntrye, Cynthia (Dave) Petrozza, Gina (late Bill) Brown and the late Michael T. Price, Sr.; cherished grandfather of Michael (Jill), Jason (Amanda), Holly (Jason), Christopher (Lisa) Ryan, Megan (Bethany), Jessica, Justin, Kate, Maggie, Brian (Melissa) and Nikki (Brad); great-grandfather of 24 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Lorraine Boyko and Carl Price. Michael enjoyed flying model airplanes and retired machinist at U.S. Steel Homestead Works. Friends received on Friday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394 where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Pgh. Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
