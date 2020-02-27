|
|
RODRIGUES MICHAEL R.
On Monday, February 24, 2020, Michael, age 64, of Lawrenceville. Partner to Gary Bercik. Loving brother to Antonia Mahon, Frank "Sonny" Rodrigues, Virginia Lawrence, Alfred Rodrigues, and the late Maria Whiteside, Rita Rodrigues. Uncle Mike is survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville, where Services will be held Saturday 11 a.m. Visitation Friday only 2-8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020