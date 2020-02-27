Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
(412) 781-7300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL RODRIGUES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL R. RODRIGUES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL R. RODRIGUES Obituary
RODRIGUES MICHAEL R.

On Monday, February 24, 2020, Michael, age 64, of Lawrenceville. Partner to Gary Bercik. Loving brother to Antonia Mahon, Frank "Sonny" Rodrigues, Virginia Lawrence, Alfred Rodrigues, and the late Maria Whiteside, Rita Rodrigues. Uncle Mike is survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville, where Services will be held Saturday 11 a.m. Visitation Friday only 2-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -