DESIDERIO MICHAEL ROBERT
Age 72, of Ingram, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Cherished husband of Karen Desiderio; beloved father of Sara Dreger and Michael (Dawn) Desiderio; dear grandfather of Amanda and Nicolas Dreger, Raquel, Robert and Camille Redman; great-grandfather of Salvatore, Aleida and Fiona; also survived by his brother, Mark Desiderio; numerous cousins and many friends. Mike was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, member of Delta Phi Fraternity. He had a great love for golf with associations at Ligonier Country Club, Diamond Run, and his Tuesday night golf league at Quicksilver. Mike has been employed at Caldwell Windoware in the West End for over 20 years, currently had been semi-retired. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday evening 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks, PA (Kennedy Twp.) 15136, 412-504-2000. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Malachy Church. Memorial contributions may be donated to the or St. Malachy Church. Please view the families online guestbook www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019