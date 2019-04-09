ORELL MICHAEL S.

Age 90, of North Huntingdon, on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in the Walden's View Senior Living, North Huntingdon. Born September 28, 1928, in Arnold City, a son of the late Rade and Dorothy (Evosirch) Orell. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a manager for the sheet metal department for CapinTech-RIDC Park. He attended the Norwin Alliance Church, in North Huntingdon. He was a member of the LOOM 236, of Irwin; a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Army. Michael was a 1947 graduate of Norwin High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, George, Stanley and Nick Orell and two sisters, Sarah Orell and Dorothy Hawk. Beloved husband of 62 years, of Sophie (Ikach) Orell; loving father of David Orell, of North Versailles and Dara (Clay) Karadus, of North Huntingdon; grandfather of Katherin, Olivia and Karina Karadus; brother of Mary (John) Naretto, of North Huntingdon, Jo Anne (Michael) Briscoe, of North Huntingdon and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Rev. Bob Daniels, officiating. Interment will follow in the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. Michael's family wishes to thank Walden's View for the care they extended to Michael during his time there. To send online condolences please visit:

