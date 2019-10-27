Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for MICHAEL TIMKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL S. TIMKO

MICHAEL S. TIMKO Obituary
TIMKO MICHAEL S.

Michael S. Timko, age 81, of Ohio Township, raised in Glassport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Village of St. Barnabas. Beloved husband of twenty-three years to Marlene O. (Franz) Timko; brother of the late Irene Hindman, John Timko, Dan Timko, and Mary Ann Boytim. Surviving are his 11 nieces and nephews; 23 great nieces and nephews; four step-daughters; and eight step-grandchildren; and also preceded in death by a nephew. Friends received on Sunday, October 27th, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444), where Orthodox Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Shaler Township. Mike's generosity with charities will be forever remembered. His family asks that others continue that generosity and support your local Veterans Organizations. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
