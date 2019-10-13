Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elm Street Bakery
East Aurora, NY
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HOEG
MICHAEL SCHUTZ HOEG

MICHAEL SCHUTZ HOEG Obituary
HOEG MICHAEL SCHUTZ

Michael Schutz Hoeg, 57, died peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019 under a tangerine sky. He was born in Aarhus, Denmark the eldest son of Rosalind and Jens Hoeg of East Aurora, NY. A graduate of Iroquois High School, Michael completed an International Business degree at American University in Washington, DC, and spent four years working in Hong Kong. Michael returned to the states where he became a longtime resident of Pittsburgh, PA and worked as a salesman for Consolidated Graphics. Michael is survived by his wife, Kira (nee Coonley); children, Finn, Christopher, and Chloe DiSabatino (Drew), parents Jens and Rosalind Hoeg; brothers, Rolf (Dawne) of East Aurora, NY and Jens Christian (Erin) of Chapel Hill, NC, nieces and nephews Lars, Tage, Gwen, and Henry Hoeg. Michael will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, son, brother, father and friend. His heart was filled with enthusiasm, joy, and adventure and his love for travel influenced his life. Michael was eternally optimistic and generous with an infectious can-do spirit. All who knew him were blessed by his unequivocal kindness, generosity, strength, and grace.  Private family services were held and Michael's ashes will be brought to Denmark over Easter by his wife and close family. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at the Elm Street Bakery in East Aurora, NY, Sunday, November 10 from 2:00-6 p.m. All that knew him are welcome. In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund has been established in his honor. Please visit www.gofundme.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
