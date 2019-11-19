|
BERKLICH MICHAEL T. "TOM"
A lifelong resident of East Pittsburgh, age 67, unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved father of Brittany (Josh Boyle) Berklich of Forest Hills. Precious Deda of Audi and Jace. Brother of Barbara (late Bob) Skrbin of Wilkins Twp. Uncle of Aaron (Melinda) Skrbin of West Deer and their daughter, Gabrielle. Tom is also survived by his uncle, Thomas Rebic of Forest Hills and numerous cousins. Tom was a 1970 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School. Upon graduation, he became employed at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh and worked there until the plant shutdown began. He then became employed with the Wilkinsburg Penn Joint Water Authority from where he eventually retired. For the past 18 months, or so, he drove a school van for A.J. Meyers Co. Tom was a former member of the East Pittsburgh Council and served as Mayor of East Pittsburgh from 1990-1993. Tom's favorite sport was bowling. He always maintained a high average with his powerful delivery until he was physically unable to compete. He also enjoyed horse racing, Studebakers, Beatles music and Pirate baseball (except for current ownership). Tom was proud of his Croatian heritage and was a member of the CFU Lodge #141.Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Maurice Church on Friday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019