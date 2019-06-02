Home

MICHAEL T. O'BRIEN

MICHAEL T. O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN MICHAEL T.

Age 71, on Friday, May 31, 2019, of Edgewood. Beloved husband of 42 years to Linda O'Brien; loving father of Mickey O'Brien and Patrick O'Brien; dear grandfather of Kian O'Brien; brother of Eileen Fermanis. Michael retired from the US Post Office and served his country proudly during the Vietnam War as a Sergeant in the US Airforce. Friends received on Tuesday, from 6-9 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Blessing Service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
