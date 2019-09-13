|
DOLAN MICHAEL TAYLOR
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Michael Taylor Dolan announces his passing. On Monday, September 9, 2019, Michael died peacefully at Allegheny General Hospital. Michael was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 14th, 1976 to Harry and Marilyn (McDermott) Dolan. When he was three, the family moved to Bloomfield, NJ where he grew up close to family and made lifelong friends. He eventually returned to his origin city to be close to his paternal grandparents, it's there where he met his true love; longtime girlfriend, Lee. He spent 10 happy years there and it became the city he loved and called home. Michael was a fun-loving individual and creative thinker. He enjoyed playing guitar and listening to music; he was an avid reader and wrote short stories; he loved to watch movies and had an impressive knowledge of film history. Michael never stopped fighting for his life, he battled his illness with dignity and courage while never losing his sense of humor. As a man of great character, integrity, strength and kindness, he had a contagious spirit that would fill the room with joy and laughter. Michael will be deeply missed by his parents, Marilyn and Harry Dolan; longtime girlfriend, Lee Hodsoll; sister, Marie Taylor (Adam); cherished niece, Maeve and many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins. He will rest in peace with his uncles, Thomas and Jay McDermott; maternal grandparents, Mary and John McDermott and paternal grandparents, Patricia and Harry Dolan. A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cassian's Catholic Church in Montclair, NJ.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019