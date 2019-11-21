Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Basilica of Saint Mary
310 S. Royal St.
Alexandria, PA
MICHAEL THOMAS BUCHERT


1961 - 2019
MICHAEL THOMAS BUCHERT Obituary
BUCHERT MICHAEL THOMAS

Age 58, of Alexandria, VA, passed away on November 7, 2019. Michael was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 15, 1961, and was a longtime resident of Manassas, VA. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Buchert. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, George and Janet Buchert. Michael's passion, besides his loving wife, was working as a Structural Steel Misc. Detail. Draftsman in the Engineering and Construction field. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held for him at the Basilica of Saint Mary, at 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA 22314, on November 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. This will be followed by a burial at Bethel Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
