|
|
TSCHUDI MICHAEL
Age 56, of McKees Rocks, unexpectedly on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. Beloved Husband of the Late Linda; loving father of Eric, Sara, and the late Michael; grandfather of Michael, Mila, and the late Gabriel; brother of Ken, Bob, and the late James (Tootie), and the late Martin (Moe); Also survived by Nieces and Nephews and many Friends. Friends received Tuesday, April 9th, 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 10th, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, 238 Helen Street, Where Services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 pm.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019