John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
A blessing service
JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC ., 702 7th St., (State Route 130)
Trafford, PA
MICHAEL V. STRAMENGA


1944 - 2019
MICHAEL V. STRAMENGA Obituary
STRAMENGA MICHAEL V.

Age 75, of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Michael was born on April 4, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Ulysses and Rose (Pascarella) Stramenga. Michael was a veteran of the US Navy. Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Clare Ann (Popowitz); Michael is survived by his children, Christopher, Victor, and Emily; and his six grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th St., (State Route 130) Trafford, 412-372-3111. A blessing service will be held on Friday at 10: 30 a.m. in the funeral home with Fr. Albert Zapf as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
