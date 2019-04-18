Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
FERENCE MICHAEL VINCENT

Age 62, died suddenly at home on April 17, 2019. He leaves behind his devoted, loving wife of 32 years, Debbie; along with his children, Christopher and Lindsay. He is also survived by his siblings, Susan Grabiak (Mark), Meg Neuherz and Timmy Ference (Traci). Also, mother-in-law, Dorothy Devine; and sisters-in-law, Susan Halo (Ed), Barbara Devine and Diane Ray (Greg); and his nieces and and nephews, TJ, Marisa, Kristen, Brandon (Katie), Chad (Ali), Ryan and Britney; and great-niece, Twylah. Michael graduated from WVU with a Master's degree in Counseling. He worked as a clinician in the walk-in center at Resolve Crisis Network. His passion was helping those who couldn't help themselves. He'll be remembered for his "heart of gold" and his famous pecan rolls. A lover of Pittsburgh, he was an avid jazz enthusiast, ushering at the Manchester Craftsman's Guild. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY TWP., 2678 Rochester Road, 724-772-8800 where a blessing service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: NAMI Keystone Pennsylvania, 105 Braunlich Drive, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15237-3351. or to the Children's fund at the Manchester Craftsman's Guild, Attn: R. M. Gubser, 1815 Metropolitan Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
