FERENCE MICHAEL VINCENT

Age 62, died suddenly at home on April 17, 2019. He leaves behind his devoted, loving wife of 32 years, Debbie; along with his children, Christopher and Lindsay. He is also survived by his siblings, Susan Grabiak (Mark), Meg Neuherz and Timmy Ference (Traci). Also, mother-in-law, Dorothy Devine; and sisters-in-law, Susan Halo (Ed), Barbara Devine and Diane Ray (Greg); and his nieces and and nephews, TJ, Marisa, Kristen, Brandon (Katie), Chad (Ali), Ryan and Britney; and great-niece, Twylah. Michael graduated from WVU with a Master's degree in Counseling. He worked as a clinician in the walk-in center at Resolve Crisis Network. His passion was helping those who couldn't help themselves. He'll be remembered for his "heart of gold" and his famous pecan rolls. A lover of Pittsburgh, he was an avid jazz enthusiast, ushering at the Manchester Craftsman's Guild. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY TWP., 2678 Rochester Road, 724-772-8800 where a blessing service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: NAMI Keystone Pennsylvania, 105 Braunlich Drive, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15237-3351. or to the Children's fund at the Manchester Craftsman's Guild, Attn: R. M. Gubser, 1815 Metropolitan Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.