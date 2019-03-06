Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
PHILIPS MICHAEL W.

Age 55, of Cecil Twp., formerly of Shaler Twp., on March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Shelly Passieu; son of Flo (Francis) Maxin and Jack (Phyllis Genszler) Philips; father of Michelle (Joseph Dean) Pruchnic; brother of Mark and Matthew (Kathleen) Philips; son-in-law of Jim (late Debbie) Passieu; brother-in-law of Nickie (Donald) Bochter; also many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Mike was currently serving as President of F.O.P. Lodge #22 and as a trustee for the Western PA Police Benevolent Foundation. He was a former police officer for McDonald and retired as a police officer for Cecil Twp. He also worked as a private contractor for Dyna Corp. in Iraq and Afghanistan and was an avid golfer. Friends received Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Western PA Police Benevolent Foundation. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
