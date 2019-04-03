RICH MICHAEL W.

Age 63, of Burgettstown, PA, on April 1, 2019. Beloved father of the late Patrick Rich; brother of Dixon Rich, Jr., Dr. J. Jeffrey Rich, and Nancy (Mike) Longman; uncle of Julia, Chris, Emily, James, and John; also survived by his dogs, Duke and Molly. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 2-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will follow at 7 p.m. Michael served on the board of the Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc. for many years. He touched countless lives, helped give inspiration to those he met, and supported many on their journey. He lived his life to the fullest and put a smile on those around him. He dedicated his time to help others who needed hope. He never gave up and knew how to encourage people. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc., 90 W. Chestnut St., Suite 310, Washington, PA 15301. Please offer condolences at:

