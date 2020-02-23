|
|
ROEDLER MICHAEL W. "BILL"
Age 89, of Imperial, PA on Wednesay, February 19, 2020. A son of the late Anna and Michael Roedler; beloved husband of the late Mae Roedler; brother of Leona Drinkhall and her late husband, Ross, Kathleen Spangler and her husband, Larry, Tammy Napoli and husband, Dominic and the late James Roedler and his wife, Becky who survives, Frances Jones and the late Nelson, Jean Harbaugh and the late George; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick supervisor/owner 951 Cliff Mine Road, N. Fayette Twp., Imperial 724-695-7332 on Sunday, February 23, 2020 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8:30 p.m., the time of funeral service. Interment will take place at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020