WANNER, JR. MICHAEL W.
On Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Loving father of McKenna Wanner; grandson of Ronald and the late Phyllis Maier and George and Shirley Wanner; beloved son of Sheila Fichter and Michael W. Wanner; brother of Danielle Fichter, William (Billy) Fichter, Travis, Tyler and Nathan Wanner; also aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. Prior to the close of visiting, a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment to be held privately.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019