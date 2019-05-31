Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL WANNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL W. WANNER Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL W. WANNER Jr. Obituary
WANNER, JR. MICHAEL W.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Loving father of McKenna Wanner; grandson of Ronald and the late Phyllis Maier and George and Shirley Wanner; beloved son of Sheila Fichter and Michael W. Wanner; brother of Danielle Fichter, William (Billy) Fichter, Travis, Tyler and Nathan Wanner; also aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. Prior to the close of visiting, a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment to be held privately.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now