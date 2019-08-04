Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MICHAEL WAYNE DEVINE Obituary
DEVINE MICHAEL WAYNE

Age 69, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late James and Rose (Saccone) Devine; loving brother of Daniel (Nancy) Devine, Patricia (Richard) Schmidt, Elizabeth (Scott Stewart) Devine, Dr. Joan (Mark Miller) Devine, Janet (James) Smith, Mary Devine, and Susan (Michael) Christy; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was a photographer, carpenter, and a brilliant man. Family and friends welcome Monday 12-1 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860) 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposie Macy's South Hills Village) where a Blessing Service will be held at 1 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connect Community Paramedics, or the Leukemia Foundation. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
