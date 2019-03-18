Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
(724) 258-6136
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HAHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL WAYNE HAHN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL WAYNE HAHN Obituary
HAHN MICHAEL WAYNE

Age 70, of Monongahela, died Friday, March 15, 2019 in the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, HJ Heinz Campus, Aspinwall. He was born June 10, 1948 in Pittsburgh, the son of John George and Julia Sutkovich Hahn, Sr. Michael was a US Navy veteran, having served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and cited as an expert marksman. He loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Loving father of Nicole Hahn and Rano Bardelli of Monongahela, Melinda "Mindy" (Chris) Kirich of Eighty Four, Colleen (Jack) Hahn Colcord of Berlin, Maryland; beloved grandfather of Cannon Colcord, Kobie and Austin Kirich; beloved brother of Ruth Ann (Daniel) Kavacic of Lincoln Place; uncle of Danielle Kavacic, Brian and Michelle Hahn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Munsky Hahn who died November 1, 2014; and his brother, John George Hahn, Jr. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. Online condolences may be made to the family at:


www.fryefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now