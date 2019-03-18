HAHN MICHAEL WAYNE

Age 70, of Monongahela, died Friday, March 15, 2019 in the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, HJ Heinz Campus, Aspinwall. He was born June 10, 1948 in Pittsburgh, the son of John George and Julia Sutkovich Hahn, Sr. Michael was a US Navy veteran, having served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and cited as an expert marksman. He loved being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Loving father of Nicole Hahn and Rano Bardelli of Monongahela, Melinda "Mindy" (Chris) Kirich of Eighty Four, Colleen (Jack) Hahn Colcord of Berlin, Maryland; beloved grandfather of Cannon Colcord, Kobie and Austin Kirich; beloved brother of Ruth Ann (Daniel) Kavacic of Lincoln Place; uncle of Danielle Kavacic, Brian and Michelle Hahn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Munsky Hahn who died November 1, 2014; and his brother, John George Hahn, Jr. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. Online condolences may be made to the family at:

www.fryefuneralhome.com