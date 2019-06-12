ZABELIN MICHAEL

November 8, 1937 – June 7, 2019. Age 81, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Michael was born November 8, 1937, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to Mary (Bogden) and Feodore Zabelin. Michael was a 1955 graduate of Duquesne High School, and he served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He was married to Suzanne Dithrich on October 20, 1968. He worked for Central Electric Power Co-Op from 1969 until his retirement in 2003. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Verna; and his brother, Fred. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Suzanne; daughters, Ruth (Glenn Perrigo) and Sarah; son, Mark (Shanan); grandson, Ethan, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH. Memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Porter Loring Mortuary North, with Pastor Holly Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 19, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Michael's memory to The Salvation Army or the Special Needs Ministry at University United Methodist Church, 5084 De Zavala Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop, 1604 East San Antonio, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221.