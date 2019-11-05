|
|
EDER MICHAELE K.
Michaele K. Eder, 73, of Mt. Lebanon, passed suddenly, Saturday, November 2, 2019. Cherished wife of Raymond A. Eder; loving mother of William (companion Sara Minahan) Eder and Kirsten Eder; beloved grandmother of Katie and Owen Eder, Elliot Crissey and Isabella Pusateri. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, McDonald, PA. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15216; Mt. Lebanon Public Library, 16 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228; or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019