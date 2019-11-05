Home

Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
McDonald, PA
View Map
Resources
MICHAELE K. EDER


1946 - 2019
MICHAELE K. EDER Obituary
EDER MICHAELE K.

Michaele K. Eder, 73, of Mt. Lebanon, passed suddenly, Saturday, November 2, 2019. Cherished wife of Raymond A. Eder; loving mother of William (companion Sara Minahan) Eder and Kirsten Eder; beloved grandmother of Katie and Owen Eder, Elliot Crissey and Isabella Pusateri. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, McDonald, PA. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15216; Mt. Lebanon Public Library, 16 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228; or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
