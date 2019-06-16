KUSICK MICHAL M. (MORRISON)

Age 70, of South Fayette and Ligonier, passed away in the presence of her husband, Harry F. Kusick, Jr. on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie Beaver Morrison and Jacob Byerly Morrison of Upper St. Clair. Michal graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School and Beaver College with a degree in mathematics. After graduating, she started a 31-year diverse career at Mellon Bank. She began her career as a financial analyst in the bank's internal finance staff. Her analytic skills and interpersonal skills led to her selection to join the bank's management development program. Following completion of that program, Michal was selected for advancement in many commercial banking positions at Mellon. She was the first female commercial lending officer at the bank. Over the years, she served in a variety of positions in Mortgage Banking, Credit Policy and International Banking departments. After a New York City-based assignment at Mellon Bank International, she returned to Pittsburgh and served as a manager in a variety of positions in the Credit Policy Department. She became the Department Senior Credit Officer for Mellon's Technology Products Department designing, implementing and managing credit risk and operating service risk mitigation processes for that key business line. Michal was a voracious reader of spy and mystery novels and non fiction books of Colonial and Civil War era American History. Michal was extremely devoted to her family and is deeply missed by her husband of forty five years, her friends and her precious cat, Misty. Special mention is due to the medical staffs at Shadyside Hospital, Asbury Heights and Family Hospice who provided superior care during the final weeks of her life. Please consider donations to The or the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation in Michal's honor. There will be no viewing. Services and entombment are private. laughlinfuneralhome.com