ROHBECK MICHELE A.
Age 63, of Oakdale, peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Mildred and Patsy Petro; beloved wife of 33 years to Steven Rohbeck; beloved mother of Alexander Rohbeck and Tyler Rohbeck and his wife, Candace; adored grandmother of Everly Faith Rohbeck. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner. 951 Cliff Mine Rd. N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA. 724-695-7332 on Saturday, November 16 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will follow at 8 p.m. It is respectfully requested, memorial donations be sent to 320 Bilmar Drive. Pgh, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019