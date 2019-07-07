Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
On Friday, June 28, 2019, Michele Lynn Buddemeyer, formally of Bethel Park, died peacefully at the age of 65, at her residence in San Antonio, Texas, with her beloved husband, David, by her side. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Cora Biearman. She graduated from Chartiers Valley High School in 1972 and completed her degree in Computer Science from Community College of Allegheny County in 1974. After her graduation she met the love of her life, David, whom she married 43 years ago. Michele worked for Kaufmann's Department Store in the South Hills for 27 years and after retiring continued to work as an Office Manager for the family business for 17 years. Michele believed life was meant to be lived and was always up for a concert at the Star Lake Amphitheatre or traveling from the East Coast to the West Coast with her adventurous husband by her side. Michele will be remembered for her friendly outgoing personality, crafting, and her hours of volunteering with the Bethel Park Welcome Wagon. She's survived by her husband, David; her brother-in-law, Mark Buddemeyer; her fur-baby, Tweedy Pie; and her loving cousins and friends, whom she adored. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Monday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Garden in Peters Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, phassociation.org, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, pulmonaryfibrosis.org, Scleroderma Foundation www.scleroderma.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
