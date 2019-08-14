Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery.
MICHELE JAN CHIAVETTA


1951 - 2019
MICHELE JAN CHIAVETTA Obituary
CHIAVETTA MICHELE JAN

Age 67, died peacefully at home on August 11, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Richard C. Chiavetta for 43 years; loving mother of Richard M. (Andrea) Chiavetta and Nicholas S. (Jessica Ramsey) Chiavetta; devoted grandmother of Taylor Michele Chiavetta; beloved daughter of Mildred Mikovitz Terrek and the late Nicholas Terrek; loving sister of Christine M. Treemarcki and twin sister of Monica T. (Dennis) Shoemaker; niece of Rose Kwalick; daughter-in-law of Elizabeth Chiavetta; sister-in-law of Sally DeShantz, Valerie Stonecypher, Roberta Paschal, and Janine Calhoon; aunt of Nicole Ratti, Beth Sites, Kiana Krause, Kiley Krause, Terry Treemarcki, Rick DeShantz, Ron DeShantz, Denny O'Brien, Ross Nolte and the late Denise O'Brien. Also survived by many great-nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends. Michele will be remembered for welcoming family and friends to her home for holidays and parties. She will also be remembered for always being willing to help family and friends. Michele was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a graduate of Sto-Rox High School (1969) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (1973) with a bachelor of science degree. Employed as a nutrition specialist at the Allegheny County Intermediate Unit, the Pennsylvania Dairy Council, and as a Family and Consumer Science teacher at Montour High School. She is a Past President of the Pennsylvania Family and Consumer Science Association. Family will receive friends 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. FRIDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Malachy Church officiated by Fr. Alan Morris and concelebrated with The Very Reverend Fr. Frank Firko. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michele's memory can be made to the and Family Hospice, UPMC, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. mcdermottfh.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
