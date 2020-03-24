LaVALLEY MICHELE (DeMAURO)

Michele LaValley, 62, formerly of Penn Hills, died Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born February 25; daughter of the late Louis and Helen DeMauro. She was the most loving and giving sister to Robert DeMauro and Debra Williams; the most loving and giving aunt to Autumn and Sarah Williams. She cherished her Aunt Linda Pusateri as her lifeline, as well as many other cousins and friends. Prior to her illness, Michele worked for 30 years at the University of Pittsburgh. Shelly, as she was known to her family, loved her family and friends, her 'scratchies,' any trips to the casino, good or bad; and 'you know, those thing-a-majigs'. Shelly loved to cook (her Mom taught her well!); she loved to shop (for anything!) She will be missed. Due to the current health situations, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL CREMATION SERVICES.