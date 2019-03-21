Home

Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
MICHELE "MITZIE" MARENCEL

MICHELE "MITZIE" MARENCEL Obituary
MARENCEL MICHELE "MITZIE"

Age 60, of Stowe Twp., peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved mother of Jonathan W. Marencel; dear sister of Charlene (Bill) Vales, Bill (Vera) Marencel, Jr., and Sue (the late Bob) Neal. Michele was the daughter of the late William and Marie Marencel. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136, 412-504-2000. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Memorial contributions may be donated to the . Please view the family's online guestbook:


www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
