Age 71, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Mickie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Theresa Vertullo; and younger brother, Joseph Vertullo. Survived by her loving daughter, Michele Denillo; beloved sister of Angela (Roy) Kustra, Guy (Loretta) Vertullo and Carmen (Lois) Vertullo. Mickie was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and her best friend of 30 years, Jim Brown. Family and friends welcome Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6-8 pm, with a Blessing Service to follow, at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington. Interment will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019