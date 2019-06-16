Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHELE VERTULLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHELE VERTULLO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHELE VERTULLO Obituary
VERTULLO MICHELE

Age 71, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Mickie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Theresa Vertullo; and younger brother, Joseph Vertullo. Survived by her loving daughter, Michele Denillo; beloved sister of Angela (Roy) Kustra, Guy (Loretta) Vertullo and Carmen (Lois) Vertullo. Mickie was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and her best friend of 30 years, Jim Brown. Family and friends welcome Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6-8 pm, with a Blessing Service to follow, at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington. Interment will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now