KING MICHELLE A.
Of Moseley, VA, joined her ancestors on November 4, 2019, following a brief illness. Ms. King, daughter of Juanita King and the late Nathaniel J. King, was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 21, 1958. She previously lived in Atlanta, GA, Ypsilanti, MI and Huntsville, AL, before settling in the Richmond, VA area. Ms. King spent her professional career working in management for major corporations, including PepsiCo and Cheeseboro-Ponds. She relocated to the Richmond area to work for Philip Morris (now Altria) as a production supervisor and later as a training specialist. She retired from Altria in 2011. In retirement, she worked for Weight Watchers International. Ms. King graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree (Economics) from Spelman College and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from George Washington University (Washington, DC). Professional services entrusted to WALTER J. MANNING FUNERAL HOME, 700 N. 25th St., Richmond, VA, 23223. A Home-going celebration will be held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd., Richmond, VA, 23223, where a Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 12 noon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019