MICHELLE ANN BITTNER

MICHELLE ANN BITTNER Obituary
BITTNER MICHELLE ANN

Age 64, of Kennedy Twp. After a hard fought battle with cancer, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Ron Bittner. Loving mother of Sasha Bittner. Daughter of the late Michael and Helen Hruch. Niece of Nick Hruch. Daughter-in-law of Bob and Shirley Nadeja and the late Howard and Betty Bittner. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Michelle was a very proud member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church serving on council for many years. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks. Parastas will be held on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Trisagion Service will begin on Monday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Requiem Service, 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Officiated by Rev. Thomas Soroka.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
