HITTIE MICHELLE C.

Age 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 peacefullyat her home surrounded by family. Michelle was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of the late Dr. James and Rita Corrigan. Michelle graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School in Pittsburgh, PA in 1958 followed by Mercyhurst College in Erie, PA in 1962 with a Bachelor of Education where she forged a lifelong friendship with Patricia "Pat" Crowley (husband John). After an initial year teaching upon graduation, motherhood soon became her focus. It was not until 1980 when Michelle received her Master of Education from Indiana University-Purdue University of Fort Wayne (IPFW), did she reenter the workforce as a language arts teacher, grades 5-8, at St. John the Baptist School in New Haven, IN. Then, after completing her Administration License from IPFW in 1990, Michelle assumed the position of Principal of St. John the Baptist School in New Haven, a role she held until 1994, followed by similar principal appointments at St. John the Baptist School in Fort Wayne and St. Charles Borromeo School in Fort Wayne, before she achieved her highest standing as Superintendent of Schools – Diocese of Fort Wayne - South Bend in 2001, a position she held until her retirement in 2006. Michelle took great pride in her career advancements, but it was the direct impact she had on her students that drove her ambition and desire to work hard, do more, be more and achieve more. And while she often said how much she enjoyed her career and students, she believed her greatest accomplishment was her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and whose interactions she cherished the most. Michelle enjoyed playing golf with her husband at Cherry Hill and, more recently, playing competitive bridge with the wonderful women in her neighborhood club and luncheons with dear former colleagues. She placed high expectations on everyone around her and believed we are all capable of achieving life's goals with dedication, hard work and focus. These lessons her children and grandchildren have embraced as well. Michelle can rest peacefully knowing that her legacy and impact survives in all of us that have been touched by her. She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Hittie of 56 years, sons; William, Jr. "Bud" (wife, Rose) of Mt. Prospect, IL, Mark (partner, Tom McNichol) of Boston, MA, and Craig (partner, Dave Wehrman) of Queen Creek, AZ; daughters; Carolyn of Fort Wayne, IN, and Sharon (husband, Adam) Robinson of Spencerville, IN; eight grandchildren: Josh, Zach, Elisabeth, Emma, Jacob, Will, Vince and Grant; two sisters, Patti Boudreau of Campbell, CA and Mary Jane (husband, Ron) Amodeo of The Villages, FL. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Dr. James (wife Carolyn also deceased) Corrigan, Jr.; and a brother in law, Jerry Boudreau. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers Street, New Haven, IN with visitation one hour prior and burial immediately following at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 East Wallen Rd. Fort Wayne, IN. Friends are being received from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 , 2019 at D.O. MCCOMB AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES - Maplewood Park, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, IN with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. The family asks that memorial gifts be made to either the or Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Condolences may be made online at www.domccombandsons.com.