HIJJAWI MICHELLE CLAUDINE (MERRIMAN)
Age 64, of Mt. Washington, suddenly and unexpectedly, on Monday, February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Mohamed Said Hijjawi; daughter of Rosemary "Sis" (Sweeney) Merriman and the late Homer J. Merriman, Jr; loving mother of Sophia (Michael) Koumaras and Tareq Hijjawi; sister of Joseph (Sara) Merriman and Timothy (Diane) Merriman; proud Tata of Adrianna and Ava Koumaras; aunt to one niece and three nephews. Friends received Friday, 8:30-10:00 a.m., in St. Mary of the Mount Church, 403 Grandview Ave., Pgh., PA, 15211, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Church. slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019