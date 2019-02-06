Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
Grandview Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
Grandview Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHELLE HIJJAWI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHELLE CLAUDINE (MERRIMAN) HIJJAWI

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

MICHELLE CLAUDINE (MERRIMAN) HIJJAWI Obituary
HIJJAWI MICHELLE CLAUDINE (MERRIMAN)

Age 64, of Mt. Washington, suddenly and unexpectedly, on Monday, February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Mohamed Said Hijjawi; daughter of Rosemary "Sis" (Sweeney) Merriman and the late Homer J. Merriman, Jr; loving mother of Sophia (Michael) Koumaras and Tareq Hijjawi; sister of Joseph (Sara) Merriman and Timothy (Diane) Merriman; proud Tata of Adrianna and Ava Koumaras; aunt to one niece and three nephews. Friends received Friday, 8:30-10:00 a.m., in St. Mary of the Mount Church, 403 Grandview Ave., Pgh., PA, 15211, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Church. slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now