Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
MICHELLE E. (METROVICH) SHANLEY

MICHELLE E. (METROVICH) SHANLEY Obituary
SHANLEY MICHELLE E. (METROVICH)

Age 53, of Greentree, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Wife of Peter Shanley; mother of Michael C. Shanley; daughter of the late Michael "Mad Mike" Metrovich and Beverly Freund; sister of Jennifer Carricato and Danielle Freund; also surviving are nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call on Sunday, December 8th at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie from 1 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 5 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
