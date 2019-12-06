|
SHANLEY MICHELLE E. (METROVICH)
Age 53, of Greentree, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Wife of Peter Shanley; mother of Michael C. Shanley; daughter of the late Michael "Mad Mike" Metrovich and Beverly Freund; sister of Jennifer Carricato and Danielle Freund; also surviving are nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call on Sunday, December 8th at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie from 1 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 5 p.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019