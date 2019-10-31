|
|
HOYT MICHELLE
Age 72, of Carnegie, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, beloved wife of Peter Hoyt; loving mother of Danette Baugher; dear sister of Michael and David Werst; cherished grandmother of Devin and Sidney Baugher. Michelle worked as an Electronic Technician for various companies for over 25 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking, collecting dolls, and traveling with her husband and visiting with family and friends. No public visitation. Services and interment private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019