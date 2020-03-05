MANN MICHELLE L.
Age 58, of Bowie, MD, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Rev. William L. and Carrene S. Mann; beloved sister of Rev. Morris (Armequin) Mann, Bishop Loran E. (Barbara) Mann, JoAnne Mann, Stephanie Mann-Marinello; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Friday, March 6, 2020, 4-7 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service 7-8 p.m. at Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, 6300 E. Liberty Blvd. 15206. Celebration of Life Saturday 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Interment Homewood Cemetery.