MICHELLE L. MANN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHELLE L. MANN.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANN MICHELLE L.

Age 58, of Bowie, MD, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Rev. William L. and Carrene S. Mann; beloved sister of Rev. Morris (Armequin) Mann, Bishop Loran E. (Barbara) Mann, JoAnne Mann, Stephanie Mann-Marinello; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Friday, March 6, 2020, 4-7 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service 7-8 p.m. at Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, 6300 E. Liberty Blvd. 15206. Celebration of Life Saturday 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Interment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.