FEDORKO MICHELLE LYN
Age 47, of Baldwin on November 3, 2019. Loving wife of Brandon Fedorko; beloved daughter of Theresa (Stasko) and the late Jerry Ackerman; cherished mother of Juliana and Ethan Fedorko; dear sister of Tiffany Ackerman; adored granddaughter of Betty Hallam; a special daughter-in-law to Dennis (Linda) Fedorko and Mina Zalnasky; treasured niece, sister-in-law and friend of many. Michelle also leaves her fur baby Luna and rejoins Bandit "The King" Celebration of her LIFE Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019