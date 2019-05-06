Home

MICHELLE (LONG) REED

MICHELLE (LONG) REED Obituary
REED MICHELLE (LONG)

Of Munhall, on May 2, 2019, age 70. Beloved wife of 53 years to Timothy Reed; daughter of the late Alvin and DeVene (Nacey) Long; sister of Patrice (John) Schur; sister-in-law of Kevin (Cathy) Reed, James (Pat) Reed, Colleen (Jack) Vamos and the late Christine Fuga; also survived by nieces and nephews. A celebration of Michelle's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
