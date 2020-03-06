|
|
DOMINOWSKI MIKE
Age 41, suddenly on Monday, March 2, 2020, of Carnegie. Soulmate and best friend of Holly Dey. Devoted father of Caitlyn Dominowski and second father to Tim Gibson. Awesome son of Thomas and the late Susan Dominowski and his second mother, Arlyne Dominowski. Special brother of Leslee (Steve) Smith. Special uncle to Laynee, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Grandson of the late Bob and Ruth Conley, Richard and Helen Dominowski, and Mel and Ann Sottolano. Visitations Friday and Saturday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road, where his services will be held on Saturday at 8 p.m. If desired, donations for Kaitlyn's education fund can be sent to Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020