Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Kennedy Township, PA 15136
412-504-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Kennedy Township, PA 15136
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Kennedy Township, PA 15136
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Kennedy Township, PA 15136
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church
PALAHUNIK MIKE

Age 91, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years to Irene (Sekelik) Palahunik; dear father and best friend of Michael (Monica) Palahunik and the late Debra Anna Palahunik; brother of the late Mary (Elmer) Knoll; also survived by many family members and friends. Mike was an avid polka dancer and loved polka music. He also loved to golf. He was the Vice President of B&P Motor Express, and he was in the trucking business for over 60 years. He was the co-owner of P&S Delivery Service and Also Vice President of Sales for Gainey Transportation. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136, 412-504-2000. A Parastas Service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
