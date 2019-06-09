PALAHUNIK MIKE

Age 91, of Stowe Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years to Irene (Sekelik) Palahunik; dear father and best friend of Michael (Monica) Palahunik and the late Debra Anna Palahunik; brother of the late Mary (Elmer) Knoll; also survived by many family members and friends. Mike was an avid polka dancer and loved polka music. He also loved to golf. He was the Vice President of B&P Motor Express, and he was in the trucking business for over 60 years. He was the co-owner of P&S Delivery Service and Also Vice President of Sales for Gainey Transportation. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136, 412-504-2000. A Parastas Service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.