Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
MIKE ZIMBICKI

MIKE ZIMBICKI Obituary
ZIMBICKI MIKE

Age 89, died June 6, 2019. He was the middle son of ten children, Joe, Stanley, Alice, Mary, Babe, Stella, George, Zeke and Rosie. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathleen; father of Mark (Wendy Kurland), Amy (Mark Seech), Michael (Valerie), Max; grandfather of Peter (Hilarie), Zoey, Kali, Alexandra, Jeremy, Jake, Josh, and Hraina; and great-grandfather of Luna and Dash. Visitation will be Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., HENNEY, BRADWELL AND NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Funeral will be Wednesday 10 a.m., Rennerdale United Presbyterian Church, 151 Noblestown Rd., Carnegie. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment July 15, 2019, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Mike was a Corporal in the 955th Field Artillery in the US Army in Korea. Steel mill worker for 50 years, and avid soccer player and fan, as "inside right" his teams won the Junior US Cup, US Amateur Cup, Eastern League National, and many Keystone League and Western Pennsylvania championships. He was selected for the 1968 US Olympic team - an honor he declined as he lacked the funds to go to Mexico City. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Heidelberg Soccer Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Heidelberg Soccer Club or HOPE Horseshoes of Pennsylvania Enterprises.  See more about Mike at henneybradwellnirella.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
