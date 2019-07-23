|
JUGAN MILAN JOHN "MEL"
Age 87, of Tionesta, formerly of Pittsburgh. on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene (Santa) Jugan; father of Milan John Jugan, Jr., and Carol Agnes Jugan; grandfather of Alexander and Matthew Jugan, Abigail and Isabella Rush; son of the late John and Agnes Jugan. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church Friday at 10 a.m. Panachida Friday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Parastas Thursday 7:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 23, 2019