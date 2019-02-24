|
VRANISH MILAN
Of Finleyville, formerly of Nevillewood and Bethel Park, on Friday, February 22, 2019, age 87, beloved husband for 62 years of the late Beverly J. Vranish; proud and loving father of Douglas G. (Veronica), Sandra J. Skerbetz (Daniel), Susan L. Wells (Glenn) and Matthew L. (Cynthia); cherished grandfather of Jason (Pam), Justin (Mandi), Jacob (Alyssa), Benjamin, Sarah, Madison, Reese, Amanda, Charles and Jack; and great-grandfather of Scarlett and Evander. Milan was the owner of the Milan Vranish Insurance Agency for over 50 years. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Mount Lebanon Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christian Appalachian Project (CAP), P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911 or Salvation Army of Western PA, P.O. Box 742, Carnegie, PA 15106. davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019