ESTOCHIN MILDRED A.

On Saturday May 4, 2019, Mildred, age 91, of East McKeesport, went to be with her Lord. Beloved wife of 44 years to the late Edward Estochin, who passed in 1991; loving mother of Edith (Jack) Spell of West Mifflin, Edward (Jessie) Estochin of West Mifflin, Mildred Estochin of West Mifflin, Martina (James) Hull of East McKeesport, and George (Mary) Estochin of Melcroft; nineteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and preceded in death by one grandson. Millie was once the local "Queen of Country" with her band "Millie and Her Country Buddies", which included Millie, her husband and two sons. Millie also went on to play with many stars from Nashville and West Virginia. As a child, she was the marble champion of the neighborhood. In high school, Millie played trumpet, violin, sang in chorus, and was a guard on the basketball team. Millie's family thanks Three Rivers Hospice for their compassionate care. Friends received Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA, 15035, 412-823-4054. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 a.m. St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Burial will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.