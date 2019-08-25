|
GILSON MILDRED A.
Age 79, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 in Pittsburgh. Daughter of the late Mary Mamie and Clair Brown; survived by her brother, James H. (Francis) Brown; loving mother of her sons, Dwayne, Dan (Elizabeth), and Doug Askews; grandchildren, Tricia (Brandon) and Josh (Jackie); great-grandchildren, Theresa, Frank, Rauri and Winter; and many other family members who love and will deeply miss her. Midge truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with family and friends, reading, gardening, and volunteering in her local community. She was full of life and never afraid to speak what was on her mind, doing so with a smile on her face. She was a strong advocate for animals, rescuing numerous cats and dogs throughout her life. Memorial donations may be made in her name to any animal shelter. Family and friends received on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019